Martinelli says Arsenal “tried our best to score another goal” against Wolves

14 games into the season, ask a die-hard Gooner to name Arsenal’s strongest and weakest position. He’d probably tell you that the attack is the team’s weakest position, with the defense being the strongest.

Gabriel Martinelli mentioned the one area he believes the squad has to improve on after the 2-1 win over the Wolves. The Brazilian winger believes his club is not producing enough goal-scoring opportunities, which is hurting them in the league.

“In the Premier League, it’s always like that,” Gabi said in Arsenal.com. “You need to be ready because the game can change in one action.

“I don’t think they were creating a lot of chances, but as I said in one action, the game can change, but I think we deserved the win.

“We tried our best; we kept going; we didn’t start to play like it was already won. As I said, we tried our best to score another goal, but we didn’t score. But the most important thing is three points.”

Martinelli himself squandered two scoring chances. He came within inches of scoring Arsenal’s third goal of the game in the first half to give Arsenal a 3-0 lead, but his low shot hit the post.

Arsenal needs to score more goals, and rumors suggest that they will be looking for a clinical striker in the winter to help them do so.

Top attackers Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney are among those linked with a move to the Emirates. I hope they land one of them, as they can’t solely rely on how defensively good they are. Even though the Gunners have an enviable defense that can win them the title, they must improve their attack to win games.

Sam P

