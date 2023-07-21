Martinelli says that Arsenal “are preparing ourselves for the best teams” in Europe

Arsenal will play in the Champions League for the first time in six years next season, after a six-year absence.

Mikel Arteta has been looking to bolster his team in preparation for the upcoming season. He has already spent £200 million on three big moves, bringing in Kai Harvertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice, but that is not the end of the story, as further signings are expected between now and September 1.

There are many expectations about what Arsenal can accomplish next season, as we discussed a few days ago about why Arteta could win the Champions League in his first attempt as Arsenal boss. Anyway, as we expect them to send waves in the Champions League,

Gabriel Martinelli has indicated that, with the better squad depth after the business they’ve done this summer, they are ready to face the best teams Europe has to offer, saying in the Mail, “I think we need to prepare ourselves for the worst; we need to prepare ourselves for the best teams, and the whole team is doing that. I think we are ready for a new challenge.

“It’s so important (our squad depth) because we have too many games in the season and it’s going to be tough again.

“We are ready to go, and it’s good to have so many options.”

Apart from implying that Arsenal is ready to compete in the Champions League, Martinelli informed the Gooners that he is fit and ready to give Arsenal his all come the start of next season after missing the last two games of the season. “It was difficult to miss the last two games of the season, and then I went to the break and tried to recover as soon as possible. That’s what I did, and now I’m fully back and ready to go again,” added Martinelli.

“I am confident to start the new season. It’s easy to play when you have so many players like that (Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard).”

Wow there are gong to be so many games with Arsenal gacing the top teams in Europe this season. I can’t wait!

Sam P

