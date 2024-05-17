Martinelli, Sesko, and Saka would be a formidable attack force for Arsenal

It’s pretty obvious that this Arsenal team has the youngest squad out there. They’re already causing a stir in the European football scene, even though they still have room for improvement. This season, they made waves all across Europe, reaching the quarterfinals of the Champions League after their long-awaited return to the premier European competition. They could have made the semi-finals, but they were unlucky; one goal denied them a semi-final slot.

That said, if everything goes according to plan, they might just become league champions this weekend. Whatever happens this weekend, there’s definitely reason to be optimistic about the upcoming season. One thing to be excited about is the dynamic attack that Mikel Arteta could unleash.

There’s been a lot of talk about Arsenal potentially signing RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko. The idea of Sesko joining forces with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli up front is pretty intimidating, to be honest.

Saka’s game has really stepped up, while Martinelli has had some injury setbacks that have affected his consistency in the league. But when he’s on form, we all know how exciting his performances can be. Sesko is really showing potential, and it seems like Arteta sees something special in the Slovenian striker, especially now that Arsenal are ready to forget about exciting other striker targets like Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak.

Even so, why choose Sesko? Well, with Havertz in top form, Arsenal must have considered purchasing a younger striker like Sesko, who would be open to rotation. It’s great that the Slovenian striker is is being considered, because it could definitely add some balance to the Arsenal attack.

For sure, Mikel’s coaching could really help Sesko reach his full potential, considering his impressive athleticism and maturity.

However, it is not Sesko’s signing that should excite the Gooners, but how his arrival could form one of the finest attacking trios in the Premier league.

Sesko is 20 years old, Saka is 22, and Martinelli is 22 — Arsenal might boost the most fresh and vibrant young attack there is. The MSN (Messi, Suarez, and Neymar) and BBC (Bale, Benzema, and Ronaldo) attacking trios were dominant in the 2010s, and now we may have the MSS (Martinelli, Sesko, and Saka), who could potentially rule the 2020s.

Sam P

