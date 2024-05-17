Martinelli, Sesko, and Saka would be a formidable attack force for Arsenal

It’s pretty obvious that this Arsenal team has the youngest squad out there. They’re already causing a stir in the European football scene, even though they still have room for improvement. This season, they made waves all across Europe, reaching the quarterfinals of the Champions League after their long-awaited return to the premier European competition. They could have made the semi-finals, but they were unlucky; one goal denied them a semi-final slot.
That said, if everything goes according to plan, they might just become league champions this weekend. Whatever happens this weekend, there’s definitely reason to be optimistic about the upcoming season. One thing to be excited about is the dynamic attack that Mikel Arteta could unleash.
There’s been a lot of talk about Arsenal potentially signing RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko. The idea of Sesko joining forces with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli up front is pretty intimidating, to be honest.
Saka’s game has really stepped up, while Martinelli has had some injury setbacks that have affected his consistency in the league. But when he’s on form, we all know how exciting his performances can be. Sesko is really showing potential, and it seems like Arteta sees something special in the Slovenian striker, especially now that Arsenal are ready to forget about exciting other striker targets like Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak.
Even so, why choose Sesko? Well, with Havertz in top form, Arsenal must have considered purchasing a younger striker like Sesko, who would be open to rotation. It’s great that the Slovenian striker is is being considered, because it could definitely add some balance to the Arsenal attack.
For sure, Mikel’s coaching could really help Sesko reach his full potential, considering his impressive athleticism and maturity.
However, it is not Sesko’s signing that should excite the Gooners, but how his arrival could form one of the finest attacking trios in the Premier league.
Sesko is 20 years old, Saka is 22, and Martinelli is 22 — Arsenal might boost the most fresh and vibrant young attack there is. The MSN (Messi, Suarez, and Neymar) and BBC (Bale, Benzema, and Ronaldo) attacking trios were dominant in the 2010s, and now we may have the MSS (Martinelli, Sesko, and Saka), who could potentially rule the 2020s.
Sam P
Let’s not forget Martinelli has been a shadow of himself this season.
Martinelli is awful and at this moment in time Sesko isn’t a better option than Havertz. How about a front 3 of Sane/Leao Saka Havertz. Cunha or sesko as an option from the bench with Trossard and Jesus back up on the wings.
I haven’t liked Martinelli’s positioning on the field, he gets stuck on the flanks a lot without centralizing his game, which I think is a mistake. Since his time here at Ituano, I’ve always liked the way he finished and how difficult it was to hold him back when he started to pull the ball towards the middle… now he just looks like an advanced full-back stuck on the sideline waiting for the opportunity to crossing and looking less and less confident in finishing. I hope he can copy Trossard’s positioning so he can regain his position in the starting team.
One thing is certain – we do need a contingency for Star Boy or else we’ll burn him out completely and struggle – I trust Arteta will address this asap.
As far as Sesko coming in it all sounds good but I have to see players leaving the club before I take any of the media ‘hype’ seriously. One other thing is crowd favorite Martinelli has not fared well with the competition that is provided by Trossard. It suggests the spotlight will be on his performances moving forward. He needs to assert his place in Brazil’s national team as well as in the gunners – looking like he’s brought a bit of pressure on himself – I agree he’s been a shadow of himself. Let’s see how this upgrade to the resurgent attack all pans out – COYG
I haven’t seen any exceptionality in the way BSesko plays. He is 6ft.5 inch which means he will be lacking in pace. I have watched his playing style I am not convinced he is what Arsenal needs. I think VGyokeres, VOsimehin and JZirkee suits our style of play and they have a good holdup skill.
However, I will trust Arteta’s decision.
Trossard doesn’t make your front 3?
Martinelli has had a bad season but it doesn’t mean he will necessarily have a bad season next season. We shouldn’t write him off yet. Hopefully, he will do much better next season.
The problem with Martinelli is he is too one dimensional and has been figured out. His style of play also suits a more counter attacking team as his technicality and passing leave a lot to be desired.
Amazed at how Martinelli’s dip in form has some people throwing him overboard already.
He is a young player, and this is the first real obstacle he has faced early in his career.
Yes he’s had a tough year, but his previous years show his talent and productivity, hasn’t he earned a chance to turn things around?
Our checkbook approach at managing has some turning to spending as the answer to any problem.
Can’t bash City and Chelsea for spending and then have another 200 million Summer spending spree.
I never wanted to become City just to beat them. We are becoming the thing we used to detest.
But no, reach for the checkbook and buy success.
Big spenders buying our way in an attempt to lift trophies and win titles.
What profit a man if he sells his soul?
Personally this is not the Arsenal I fell in love with.
Mock me if you want.
Nobody is mocking anyone but unless you’re happy winning nothing then you got to spend. The money is inflated yes but how much are premier league teams making ? You can’t have it both ways. You ain’t winning nothing without significant investment and that’s just the reality of it.
Back to Martinelli, no he hasn’t earnt the opportunity to turn it around because the sad reality of it was last season was a fluke and he’s back to being a headless chicken. Before last season his best tally was 6 the same as last season. So when you have played 4 seasons and got around 5 6 and the one off 15 which season do you judge because it’s 3/1 in favour of him not producing the goods.