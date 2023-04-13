Gabriel Martinelli set to break long-time Premier League record

Martinelli To Crown His Brilliant PL Season Ever With This Special Record

Roberto Firmino revealed a few weeks ago that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season. Firmino would have left the Premier League with the distinction of being the only Brazilian to score at least 15 Premier League goals in a single season, which he accomplished in the 2017-18 season but that record is now in serius danger.

However, Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli is ready to break that record. The Brazilian winger is having his best season at Arsenal, having now scored 14 league goals, making him the highest goalscoring Brazilian in Europe this season, trailing just Vinicius Junior, Rodrigo, and Neymar.

Very underrated player. Love him. Top talented player and he works so hard offensively and defensively pic.twitter.com/xQp2SsykMx — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) April 10, 2023

With 8 games left till the conclusion of the season and the 22-year-old on a goal scoring streak (he has found the back of the net in 6 of his past 8 league games), he might easily add to his 14 goals.

Arsenal’s next game is against struggling London rivals West Ham. Arsenal must win the game to get back on track.

“We’ve been responding for 31 games now. Every single day is a test,” said Arteta.

“The test now is how good are we going to be on Monday, and how well will we prepare and play the way we want to play to beat West Ham (on Sunday)?”

To win, Arsenal will need consistent goal-scorers, and Martinelli should be one of them. He’s playing himself into being one of the greatest Brazilian wingers; hopefully, he’ll get all of the recognition he deserves…

