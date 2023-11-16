Gabriel Martinelli set to play centre-forward for Brazil, why not for Arsenal?

Due to injuries, Gabriel Jesus has had a disappointing start to the 2023–24 season. Three months into the season, the Brazilian has already missed eight games (in all competitions) for Arsenal, having been injured at the start of the season and then again at the end of October.

Mikel Arteta has found a way to deal with the Brazilian international’s absence, playing Nketiah, who hasn’t been able to be consistent, and also playing Trossard, who has been fantastic.

That said, what if, other than Nketiah and Trossard, there’s another wildcard striking option that Arteta could test out, and he could be another great option in the absence of Gabriel Jesus?

Why can’t Arteta try Gabriel Martinelli in the No. 9 role? Unai Emery did at times use the left winger as a forward, but Arteta hasn’t really embraced the idea. As per reports and video highlights from the Brazil national team‘s training sessions, head coach Fernando Diniz has indicated his intention to use Martinelli as No. 9.

Apparently, it has been noted at training that Martinelli featured as a striker in a 4-2-3-1 system in front of Raphinha, Rodrigo, and Vinicius Junior.

🚨 BREAKING: Brazil’s first XI in training for the game against Colombia features: Gabriel Magalhães starting at LCB, and Gabriel Martinelli STARTING at CF. 🇧🇷 Reports, @geglobo. pic.twitter.com/0uAJ4B8d0r — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) November 15, 2023

Brazil is in preparation to face Colombia and Argentina in the World Cup qualifier. It remains to be seen if Martinelli will feature as a No. 9 in the absence of Richarlison and if it would work. If it works, it would be a terrific thing for not just Brazil but also Arsenal.

Last season, the Arsenal legend Martin Keown indicated that he thinks Martinelli’s best role could be to play as a striker because he is a natural goalscorer.

Keown told BT Sport: “I believe, strongly believe, that he’s a natural goalscorer.

“I would have thought actually the central position is his natural position. But from the left, we now get inside forwards.

“We saw this with [Mohamed] Salah and [Sadio] Mane, particularly when they played together as a pair, just tucking in, because Saka’s doing the same thing. So they get a bit more freedom.

“But put him in the middle, and he will score goals. I think he’s got everything in his game.”

Martinelli as a striker: What do you think?

Daniel O

