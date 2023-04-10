Martinelli showed his brilliance again at Liverpool

Unfortunately, Arsenal did not win at Anfield (drawing 2-2); perhaps next time…..

There is a strong possibility that Arsenal would have left Anfield with three points if Martinelli’s last-minute pass had reached Saka, who had a free run at goal.

But I hope one misplaced pass doesn’t detract from Martinelli’s otherwise outstanding performance.

Martinelli opens the scoring on Merseyside 🖊️ pic.twitter.com/MumyGVoVwk — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 10, 2023

The Brazilian’s goal, combined with Gabriel Jesus’ goal moments later, put Arsenal up 2-0 after 30 minutes, and they should have held on from there.

Many were calling for Martinelli to be benched in favour of Leandro Trossard ahead of the game, but that wasn’t the case. Arteta knew his default left winger had Liverpool’s number. It only took Gabriel Jesus 8 minutes to find the back of the net and give Arsenal the opening goal, when he picked up the ball just inside his own half before running past several Liverpool players and firing an unstoppable shot past goalkeeper Alisson Becker. The goal was a moment of pure brilliance from the star, and one that will be talked about for years to come.

No other Brazilian in Europe's top five leagues has more league goals than Gabriel Martinelli (14) 🤯🇧🇷 Baller. pic.twitter.com/CCHZVFmmTQ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 9, 2023

Martinelli’s goal was his 14th goal of the season, a goal that has placed him as the highest-scoring Brazilian in Europe’s top 5 leagues, for this season. The young forward has long been considered one of the brightest prospects at the club, and he again showed why against Liverpool, with a display full of energy, pace, and skill.

I bet Gooners believe he is one of the best players we have, I certainly do and I think Arteta should always start him in all matches until this season ends.

Sam P

—————————————————-

