Gabriel Martinelli tells his mum he may never go home – “But I love it here”

Gabriel Martinelli is having a great time as a Gunner. Why wouldn’t that be the case?
The Brazilian international claims that London has become his home and that he intends to stay even when he retires.
“Sometimes when I speak to my mum I tell her I want to stay in London and maybe even stay here after football – you never know,” Gabi said on Arsenal.com. “But I love it here.”
She’s like: “Ahhh, you need to come back to Brazil sometimes as well!”
Such remarks imply something: if he wants to stay in London, it means he wants to stay a Gunner and retire having only played for Arsenal, which gave him the chance to live there. Arsenal can be certain that their star winger will not be easily persuaded to leave the club. Arsenal may have always been his ideal club, which may explain why he may not be interested in moving to Barcelona or Real Madrid.
Given how important he has become to Arteta’s project, the fact that Arsenal only paid £6 million for him should still astound you.
Initially, Mikel Arteta relied on Emile Smith Rowe on the left wing, but after giving Martinelli a chance months into the 2021–22 season, the 22-year-old has only become stronger. His dynamism and one-on-one dribbling are amazing. His work ethic and persistence are admirable. He dominated the left wing, and if I were an Arsenal decision-maker, I wouldn’t trade him for anyone. What a forward he is! He is still progressing and is already scoring goals.
Martinelli has his bad days, but on his good days, he is unstoppable on the left wing. I certainly hope he stays with Arsenal for a long and illustrious career and becomes a real Arsenal legend.
Nigel P
Martinelli, like Saka, like Odergaard and every other player, “has his off days” as said above. On such days I would still rather have Martinelli than Saka in the team. He never sulks, doesn’t pities himself, never, ever relies on drawing fouls and therefore leaving it up to referees to rule in his favour. He’s rapid, persistent and never lets defenders feel they have him under control. That’s strength of character. Ask Juergen Klopp about him.
Good luck to Martinelli loving & living in London, I couldn’t wait to leave, but I suppose being a millionaire and all that goes with it does have it’s compensations, although I’ve assumed that like most North London footballers he lived in Herts or Essex.
Jax
Totteridge, Hadley Wood and places like Hampstead and Highgate were the most popular by the time I moved to the Midlands 18 years ago. The Winterburn generation would have lived further out as they got more house for their money then and they weren’t earning a king’s ransom
If there is ever a favorite player for me at Arsenal it’s got to be Martinelli, just a matter of time before he explodes on a completely different level.
A kid that wears his heart on his sleeves, said he only needed a pen to extended his contract to the disgust of his agent, it was he who set the wheels in motion for Arsenal other youngsters to follow suit by extending their contract.
Love the kid it warms my heart to see him helping the Ukrainian with his defensive responsibilities.