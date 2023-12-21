Gabriel Martinelli tells his mum he may never go home – “But I love it here”

Gabriel Martinelli is having a great time as a Gunner. Why wouldn’t that be the case?

The Brazilian international claims that London has become his home and that he intends to stay even when he retires.

“Sometimes when I speak to my mum I tell her I want to stay in London and maybe even stay here after football – you never know,” Gabi said on Arsenal.com. “But I love it here.”

She’s like: “Ahhh, you need to come back to Brazil sometimes as well!”

Such remarks imply something: if he wants to stay in London, it means he wants to stay a Gunner and retire having only played for Arsenal, which gave him the chance to live there. Arsenal can be certain that their star winger will not be easily persuaded to leave the club. Arsenal may have always been his ideal club, which may explain why he may not be interested in moving to Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Given how important he has become to Arteta’s project, the fact that Arsenal only paid £6 million for him should still astound you.

Initially, Mikel Arteta relied on Emile Smith Rowe on the left wing, but after giving Martinelli a chance months into the 2021–22 season, the 22-year-old has only become stronger. His dynamism and one-on-one dribbling are amazing. His work ethic and persistence are admirable. He dominated the left wing, and if I were an Arsenal decision-maker, I wouldn’t trade him for anyone. What a forward he is! He is still progressing and is already scoring goals.

Martinelli has his bad days, but on his good days, he is unstoppable on the left wing. I certainly hope he stays with Arsenal for a long and illustrious career and becomes a real Arsenal legend.

Nigel P

