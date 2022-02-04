Martinelli tipped to get new role and shirt number now that Aubameyang has left

Gabriel Martinelli won the hearts of most Arsenal fans after he made a stunning start to his career at the club.

The Brazilian has remained a part of the first-team squad, but he struggled to play regularly last season and at the start of this campaign.

He featured more prominently for the club after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was banished from the first team.

The Gabon star has since left the club for Barcelona and Arsenal will rely a lot more on Martinelli.

The former Ituano man currently wears the number 35 shirt at the club. Mirror Football claims he could now inherit the shirt number Auba leaves behind.

The No. 14 has been worn by some of the finest players to play for the club and Martinelli shows he has the potential to be a legend at the Emirates.

The report says that is not the only change that will happen to him. It claims he could also now get the chance to play his favourite role in the club’s attack in the absence of Auba.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinelli will remain one of the best talents in our squad, and we expect him to keep getting better.

Now that he will be a focal point of our attack, he has the chance to show why he should remain in the lineup even if a new striker joins the club in the summer.