Arteta explains to Martinelli what he expects from his wingers “increase the goal threat”

Gabriel Martinelli has been told what he needs to do to remain relevant at the Emirates Stadium. The Brazilian has not had a promising start to the new season. Unfortunately, his troubles from last season have continued into this season. The winger does everything well except make the appropriate offensive decisions to impact the game with goals and assists.

Yes, he is still a challenge for opposition defenders, but he sometimes overcomplicates things when he should keep them simple. The other day, Arteta, when asked if the Brazilian winger was important to his project, emphasised what Arsenal No. 11 needs to do to fulfil his full potential at Arsenal.

Of what he needs from his wingers, the Arsenal boss says in the Metro that he wants, “Wingers with ability to go one vs one, to attack the spaces, to have the work rate, to increase the goal threat from every position, and we have players who can play in various positions in the front line, especially because we have some injuries there.”

If Martinelli heard these claims, he must have learned that Arteta wants him to take on fullbacks, be creative with his positioning, put in a shift, and be proactive, occasionally switching positions in the game with Havertz in striking or even Bukayo Saka to confuse opponents.

Martinelli is a talented player who can do it all; he simply needs to start with the basics, regain his confidence, and he may even surpass the high standards he achieved in 2022–23.

What do you think?

