Martinelli warned over court case after incident in Liverpool game 

Gabriel Martinelli became embroiled in controversy following an incident involving Conor Bradley, after pushing the Liverpool defender off the pitch while he was injured. At the time, the Arsenal player was unaware that Bradley had suffered a serious injury that would ultimately rule him out until the end of the season. It has since been confirmed that Martinelli did not cause the injury, which required surgery and will keep Bradley sidelined for several months.

The incident led to a tense reaction on the pitch, with some Liverpool players confronting Martinelli immediately after the challenge. However, the Liverpool manager later defended the Brazilian following the match. Despite this, the moment has drawn wider attention due to the growing concerns around player conduct and accountability when serious injuries occur during matches.

Legal implications in modern football

The episode prompted former referee Keith Hackett to discuss an issue he has increasingly encountered, namely, players taking legal action against opponents over injuries that have had long-term consequences. He highlighted that serious injuries can result in a significant loss of income and potentially end careers, making such cases more common in the modern game.

He tells Football Insider: “I’ve been involved recently in court cases, where one player takes another player to court on the basis that an injury has ruined their career.”

Hackett warned that the risk does not apply only to individual players, but could also extend to clubs. He explained that a club might seek legal recourse if it believes it has lost a key player due to the actions of an opponent, increasing the stakes surrounding on-pitch behaviour.

Importance of duty of care

Hackett also emphasised that footballers have a responsibility to look after one another, particularly when an opponent is clearly injured. He stressed that awareness and restraint are essential, even in highly charged situations, and questioned whether more could have been done to manage the incident more effectively.

He continued: “There is always that risk, and a club could always try to sue a player because they’ve lost their player. It’s a good point to raise because, in football as a whole, the players have a duty of care towards their opponents.

“Could the referee have got in earlier? What’s surprising is that some people didn’t realise how serious the injury was, because there wasn’t an overreaction.”