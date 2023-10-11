Martinelli: “We play for Arsenal, and we always believe”

Our Brazilian superstar, Gabriel Martinelli, whose goal last weekend helped us maintain our unbeaten run in the Premier League this season, leading us to a 1-0 win over defending champions Manchester City, has identified one club that could be very difficult to beat in the title race this season due to their spirit.

Martinelli believes Arsenal will be very difficult to beat as a club and has warned our Premier League rivals after we finally beat Manchester City in the league for the first time since 2015 last Sunday.

We are now second in the Premier League table with 20 points after six wins and two draws. We have the same number of points as Tottenham Hotspur, who lead the league due to a higher goal difference.

The goal is that we will win the Premier League this season because we have all it takes after taking advantage of the summer transfer window, during which Arteta recruited some world-class players. Aside from that, I believe Arteta and the boys are eager to right the wrongs of last season.

Martinelli addressed what is now going on in the Gunners dressing room regarding the title and the spirit the players have about it when speaking to the media after the win over Manchester City, indicating we are in the 2023–24 Premier League to win it.

He said, as per the Mirror, “Of course, it gives us more belief. We are Arsenal, and we are always believing about the title. To win against a big side like them is great. We just need to carry on.”

“It’s always good to win against the big teams, and we did it. I’m so happy. When you play for Arsenal, you have to always believe, and this is what we do. We play for Arsenal, and we always believe we can win titles.”

Because of this spirit, stopping us in the title hunt this season might be very difficult because we are wiser than we were last season, and the squad is formed of excellent top players who can win any football title if we put our minds to it.

Darren N

——————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…