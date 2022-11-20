Martinelli will sign his contract and wants to win everything with Arsenal

There are always going to be rumours about whether Arsenal won’t be able to persuade Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli to sign new contracts as they will only have 12 months left at the end of the season, and the media love to speculate on if Man City will come in with 100m-plus offers.

But Saka has always made it clear that he loves Arsenal, William Saliba has also recently told us that the Gunners are his dream club, and now Gabriel Martinelli has made it clear where his priorities lie.

He is currently with the Brazilian national team in Qatar with Gabriel Jesus, and has given an interview with The Players Tribune talking about how he sees his future: “If you see us in training you’ll understand why we’re playing well, because even in a simple passing game nobody wants to lose.

“At home we haven’t dropped a point yet, because the atmosphere this season is better than ever. The opponents are always feeling the pressure at the Emirates.

“We will continue to go for the win each game, because that is what this club should do. Arsenal is not about ‘getting a point’.

“Arsenal is not about finishing fourth. Arsenal is about titles. The league. The Champions League. That’s what the fans deserve.”

Well, what do you think? Does that sound like a player that isn’t keen on signing a new contract? I think we can safely say we will be keeping our young star-studded team together for a very long time…

