Martinelli’s attitude questioned as he’s urged to show ‘hunger’

Gabriel Martinelli‘s lack of playing time is worrying at this point in time, and Noel Whelan believes the Arsenal youngster has to show more hungerhunger.

The forward was part of the Brazil squad which lifted the Olympic gold this summer, but has returned to his club to feature in only two of their seven Premier League matches thus far, despite remaining available for each.

Martinelli convinced many that he was a future star in his debut season in the PL, but has failed to convince his manager that he is ready for a more regular role since.

Former Premier League striker Whelan, who previously had trials at both Arsenal and Man United, claims that the player has to do more behind the scenes to work his way into the manager’s plans.

“He’s got to show the right attitude in training,” Whelan told the Football Insider.

“There has to be hard work and desire – he has to show that hunger to get in ahead of Lacazette.

“If Lacazette isn’t staying at the club, he needs to work harder and start pushing to really claim that spot for himself.

“You can see what Arsenal are doing, they’re trying to build towards more of a British spine.

“Now is the time where he needs to be shining through and nailing down a starting spot. But you’ve got to work hard.

“There are international-quality players in front of him, but Martinelli has got to push them hard.

“If you look at Aubameyang, Saka, and Smith Rowe – they’re all doing it, so he might have to bide his time.”

It is disappointing that we have seen very little of the Brazilian of late, and even more disappointing that when he has played he has showed very little, knowing that he was one of our most exciting players in his debut season for the club.

Could Martinelli’s knee injury from last season still be affecting him, or the mental affects of that injury possibly?

