Martinelli’s father speaks about rumours of a return to Brazil

Gabriel Martinelli has been struggling for playing time at the Emirates and it is natural that clubs would be linked with a move for him.

The Brazilian is one of the best players in the current Arsenal squad, but he has failed to impress Mikel Arteta so far.

The Spanish manager has several attacking talents to choose from and has been overlooking Martinelli.

But the former Ituano man left a great impression on Arsenal’s fans in the few times he played for the club.

He is a crowd favourite and fans haven’t been thrilled at his lack of minutes.

Naturally, he has now been linked with a return to Brazil, but the rumours are untrue as confirmed by his father in a recent interview.

“No chance of him going to Corinthians or any other Brazilian club,” João Martinelli told Yahoo’s Jorge Nicola.

Martinelli’s lack of game time is a worrying one, but the truth is Arteta can do no wrong at the moment.

The Spaniard is making the right selection decisions and his team has hit top form.

Like we all know, when something isn’t broken, there is no need to fix it.

Arteta has found the right blend of players who can deliver the result he wants and what Martinelli can do now is work his way back into the plans of the manager.

The attacker is undeniably talented and spending this period on his development on the bench might have a negative effect on his career.

  1. Andrew says:
    November 12, 2021 at 10:05 am

    Arteta can do wrong.

    Gabriele Martinelli needs game time to return to the player we all know he can be.

    Even players have noted how good Martinelli is in training. I believe Martin Odegaard is one that has been quoted to this effect

    Reply
    1. Pires says:
      November 12, 2021 at 10:16 am

      He’s still young and needs to work period….

      Reply
  2. Havyn says:
    November 12, 2021 at 10:16 am

    Just by the way. Where is the ‘Ozil do no wrong cult’
    Ozil is disgracing himself once more in Turkey. We told you that Ozil is no more interested in football and the fanatics thought Arteta hates him.

    Over to you now, he’s repeating same attitude in Turkey.

    Reply
    1. Val says:
      November 12, 2021 at 10:39 am

      who cares? move on dude

      Reply
  3. Abraham says:
    November 12, 2021 at 10:27 am

    I think Martinelli will contribute to the team better than Aubameyang this days. The manager should build the future team with the young trio; Saka, ESR & Gabi

    Reply
  4. RSH says:
    November 12, 2021 at 1:01 pm

    yeah, he needs more gametime. Unfortunately for him, players that play in his position havent done much wrong recently. Still, the boys a game changer and I dont get why Arteta only allows him to play the dying minutes of matches. I’ll be quite upset if we lose this talent, and still cannot determine why arteta doesnt like the player.

    Reply
    1. Reggie says:
      November 12, 2021 at 8:34 pm

      Agree RSH.

      Reply

