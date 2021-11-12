Martinelli’s father speaks about rumours of a return to Brazil

Gabriel Martinelli has been struggling for playing time at the Emirates and it is natural that clubs would be linked with a move for him.

The Brazilian is one of the best players in the current Arsenal squad, but he has failed to impress Mikel Arteta so far.

The Spanish manager has several attacking talents to choose from and has been overlooking Martinelli.

But the former Ituano man left a great impression on Arsenal’s fans in the few times he played for the club.

He is a crowd favourite and fans haven’t been thrilled at his lack of minutes.

Naturally, he has now been linked with a return to Brazil, but the rumours are untrue as confirmed by his father in a recent interview.

“No chance of him going to Corinthians or any other Brazilian club,” João Martinelli told Yahoo’s Jorge Nicola.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinelli’s lack of game time is a worrying one, but the truth is Arteta can do no wrong at the moment.

The Spaniard is making the right selection decisions and his team has hit top form.

Like we all know, when something isn’t broken, there is no need to fix it.

Arteta has found the right blend of players who can deliver the result he wants and what Martinelli can do now is work his way back into the plans of the manager.

The attacker is undeniably talented and spending this period on his development on the bench might have a negative effect on his career.

