Martinelli’s international decision could cause problems for him next season

Gabriel Martinelli’s decision to choose Brazil over Italy in international football could affect his start to next season.

The attacker is gradually working his way into Mikel Arteta’s plans as one of Arsenal’s key players after a long-term injury.

He is a fan favourite and would be keen to start the next campaign very well after starting this one injured.

However, Football London says because he plays for the Brazilian national team, he could miss the start of the next season because of the Tokyo Olympics.

They moved Tokyo 2020 to this year after the coronavirus pandemic put the world on standstill for much of 2020.

The games are expected to end on the 8th of august and the report says if Martinelli and the Brazilian national team go all the way to the final, then he would miss the start of next season.

He was a part of the Brazilian Under23 team when the competition was to be held last year.

He has spent the last few months on the sidelines and he hasn’t really gotten up to speed at Arsenal yet, however, he is still one of the country’s best Under23 players.

For now, the attacker will be focused on having a good end to this season.