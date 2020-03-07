Martinelli’s selection for the Olympics confirmed by Brazil

The young Arsenal striker Gabriel Martinelli has been called up to the Brazil Under 23 side for a training camp, with preparations for the upcoming Olympics being made.

There is the possibility that the Olympic committee will be forced to call off the competition should the current Coronavirus pandemic continue to spread out of control, but the powers that be are confident thus far that the international traditional tournament will go ahead as planned.

Our young striker has been selected for the squad to feature in Japan 2020, and should he show any kind of form that he has in an Arsenal top, there is no doubt in my mind that he will be one of the stars of the competition.

Arsenal previously blocked Martinelli from playing for the Brazilian side as they booked their place in the Olympic competition, due to the fixtures interfering with the Premier League campaign, but he is open to play at the finals of the competition in July.

This could hamper his pre-season which will come as a blow and he may not appear for Arsenal until September, but the experience will hopefully do him some good.

Martinelli has forced his way into Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans with a number of spectacular displays, starting his career with rare outings in the Europa League, and is now a regular in every matchday squad and a fan favourite already.

Eddie Nketieh has returned from his loan spell with Leeds United to vie for his own spot in the team, giving our manager Arteta more than a headache when it comes to selection, with the likes of Alexandre Lacazette failing to live up to his former glories.

Is Martinelli a shoo-in for the Brazilian squad should he remain fit? Is the Brazilian still ahead of Eddie Nketieh in the pecking order at Arsenal?

Patrick