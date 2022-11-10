Martinelli’s World Cup call fulfils his father’s prophesy from when he was seven

Gabriel Martinelli has been named in Brazil’s squad for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

His inclusion in the team came as a surprise, considering Roberto Firmino was dropped in favour of the Arsenal man.

However, Martinelli deserves his chance based on his fine performances for the Gunners this term.

The attacker will hope to take his chance and lead the Selecao to victory at the event from the middle of this month.

That call up might come as surprise to some of us, but his father had long prophesied that he will play at the World Cup.

A report on The Sun recalled when he revealed that it in an interview, just when he was breaking into the Arsenal team.

He said via the report: “I am trying everything to go to the World Cup.

“Since I was seven I think when I start football my dad said ‘when you turn 21 you will play at the World Cup.

“Every single day he was like ‘2022’.

“My dad was always talking to me about this – at this point he did not know I would become a footballer. I was seven – how would he know?”

Martinelli is the real deal now and has worked hard to help his father’s prophecy become true.

The former Ituano man will be keen to ensure he takes his chances if one comes his way during the competition.

