Martinez claims he was fouled in buildup to Arsenal’s opener

Emiliano Martinez endured a difficult return to Arsenal as his Aston Villa side were beaten 4-1 by the Gunners last night. The goalkeeper has often sought to make a strong impression against his former club due to the manner of his departure from the Emirates Stadium, but this occasion did not go as planned.

Villa competed well during the first half, with Martinez and his teammates largely dictating the tempo and limiting Arsenal’s attacking threat. However, the contest shifted dramatically after the break, as the Gunners raised their intensity and took control of the match.

Controversial Opening Goal Changes the Game

Arsenal’s opening goal came from a set piece, and Martinez was considered partly at fault after failing to time his jump correctly. He lost the aerial duel to Gabriel, who headed the ball into the net. There were immediate appeals from Villa players, who believed the defender had fouled the goalkeeper.

Replays showed that Martinez made minimal contact with the ball and had not secured it before the goal was scored. While Villa supporters strongly disputed the decision, VAR reviewed the incident and allowed the goal to stand. This moment proved pivotal, as the game opened up shortly afterwards and Arsenal took full advantage.

Martinez Reacts After Difficult Night

Following the opening goal, Arsenal grew in confidence and added further goals, leaving Villa with little chance of recovering. Martinez, who had enjoyed a solid first half, appeared visibly frustrated as the match slipped away from his side.

According to The Daily Mail, Martinez later shared a subtle post on social media, accompanied by an image that appeared to suggest Gabriel had headed the ball from his hands. While no official complaint was made, the post indicated his dissatisfaction with the decision that led to Arsenal’s breakthrough.

Despite the controversy, the result stands, and Arsenal will now turn their attention to their next fixture as they continue their strong Premier League campaign.