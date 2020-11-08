Martinez may be better than Leno – as long as Arsenal win, I don’t care…

Leno Is Not Being Disrespected by Dan Smith
Some are building our game against Aston Villa as Leno vs Martinez, as it will be the first time our former keeper returns to the Emirates.
Some gooners felt it was a mistake to allow the Argentinean to leave, given how influential he was in us winning the FA Cup.
A section of our fan base take things too seriously, and now if you critique Leno in any way, it’s because you miss Martinez? It’s funny how it seems okay to highlight some players’ mistakes while others you’re not allowed to criticize?
My overall opinion was that Martinez should have started the season as our Number One, purely because he had earnt the right to lose the position. Yet when Aston Villa offered approx. 17 million, I understood why it made sense for most parties.
Arsenal had just made 55 staff redundant. At a time when they don’t know when they will be getting match day revenue, having two decent goalies gave us an asset to make money from without harming the squad.
The worst-case scenario is you don’t have a ‘cup keeper’, and apart from Dundalk it does seem that Arteta doesn’t yet fully trust Runarsson.
Martinez’s story is like a movie. When he left South America as a teenager, he looked at his parents and promised one day that he would return with a winners medal. He waited a decade to do that, winning our hearts in the process.
So with many holding sentiments to Emiliano, it was the worst time for Leno to start being complacent. I don’t write that because I have an agenda or because I wish Martinez was still here. I simply write it because in his two years in England, this is the worst Leno has looked. Not terrible, but certainly not ‘one of the best in the country’ which some try to claim.
It could be he’s not over his injury? It could be that the injury was straight after lockdown, meaning it’s been a long time for him not playing. It could be the emergence of someone else in his position unsettled him. Whatever it is, it is okay to point out if he’s not playing well. It doesn’t make you less of a fan.
If it’s acceptable to point out when Mustafi, Xhaka or Bellerin have been poor, why is Leno special?
I have heard and read some readers suggest that Leno deserves more respect. Yet is it disrespectful to question if he could have done better with the goal he conceded Thursday? Is it wrong to say his kicking was poor in Austria?
Is it not simply claiming a fact that against City and Liverpool he pushed the ball back into the middle for both teams to score?
Is It wrong to say I felt he was all over the place against West Ham and out of positions for Leicester’s winner?
Fans can’t have it both ways. Too many were quick to label the German one of the best keepers in the country, so if that’s what you believe you have to judge him to a high standard.
My opinion is Leno makes too many mistakes to be called one of the best in the Prem, and maybe would have benefitted from having Martinez around as competition would have brought out the best in both.
It doesn’t make you less of a fan if you question Leno. If you rate Martinez as being better, that is okay. Don’t let others judge you or tell you which players you can question, and which are immune from criticism.
I feel Martinez has a better presence when it comes to collecting crosses but that doesn’t mean for 90 minutes, I won’t back the man who plays for the Gunners. I’m just not going to ignore his mistakes just because some want to convince themselves we have a world class keeper when we don’t. Maybe one day but not yet.
The narrative is set on Sunday for one keeper to make a howler, while the other steals the show.
As long as Arsenal win, I don’t care.
Dan Smith
MA isn’t complaining. If the manager did not like his performances or thinks he’s such a liability, then I’m sure he’d act accordingly.
Just give it a rest pall. The constant comparison is getting nauseating. That same Leno could very well be in contention for the EPL Golden Gloves.
You said it all, it’s nauseating.
I thought we were all over this Martine/Leno BS and the constant Martinez should’ve been our number 1.
Man legit chose to leave, asked to be sold even though he knew he was meant to start the Fulham game.
I don’t know what sort reactionary fans we have.
I’m meant to believe a GK Arsene Wenger, Unai Emery, didn’t rate for over 10 years as a starter is suddenly the best GK we could’ve had?
Are we going to talk about the goals he has conceded after spilling a shot?
Or only Leno can be judged that way.
I haven’t seen fans crediting Leno for his playing out from the back in the last two games.
Bottom line is I don’t even care bout this Emi/Bernd debate anymore.
I just wanna watch Arsenal play and win, rack up the points then I’ll have to sulk for the next two weeks for some crazy useless int break that’s pointless
Enough of Martinez wishes, I’m aware of Leno has his flaws and you are free to critique him. Maybe you should watch more Aston Villa matches and see Martinez errors too. As far as I’m concerned Our first goalie is Leno and solidly behind him to outshine Martinez today.
Martinez is the golden son mate, we are not allowed to point out his errors
Dan, I understand where you’re coming from but I would like to add some things to it.
If it wasn’t for Leno and Auba last season, MA would have come into the club facing a relegation battle, of that i have no doubt.
Leno has also proved over a period of 8-9 years he can play at this level.
Its all about consistency.
Now, you say Martinez deserved to be no1, no he didn’t, not after 10 league games and an FA cup final.
What he did deserve was to be able to fight for it and prove he is better, He wussed out of that and decided to leave so he can walk into a no1 spot elsewhere.
To me that is the type of character we can do without to be honest, we want fighters with big personality and not players that want this and that when it comes to playing time.
I’m not saying Leno or Martinez are better than the other here. All goalkeepers make mistakes, we just havent seen many from Martinez yet because he hasn’t played that many games and also didnt play BEHIND THAT DEFENCE UNDER UE last season.
To me he was at fault for the 2 freekicks he conceded against Southampton, the walls and and his position were wrong, but thats just coming from a former goalkeeper
Well said
I’ve always rated Leno highly but it didn’t take anything away form Martinez and how well he played ,but some fans just wait for the mistakes to then jump all over Leno ,like you said Martinez as been at fault for a few goals and as let in 7 in his last 2 matches.
Personally I hope he as a stinker today and we put 4-5 past him ,but knowing our luck Leno will
Let one slip through his legs and Martinez will save 30 shots on target
The only reason am not angry with arteta for selling martinez is because he asked to leave,he was not ready to fight for his spot in the team but for me he is very much better than calamity leno.he has more confidence when coming out for balls,plays out from the back better without wasting much time like leno usually does&most importantly,he communicates better with the defenders.leno is always an accident waiting to happen
Arsenal has conceeded 7 goals in 7 games. That is an average of 1 goal per game. Villa has conceeded 9 goals in 6 games. That is an average of 1.5 goals per game. I don’t know if Leno takes part of the credit. I know there could be better defenders but Leno definitely takes part of the credit . May be we can also analyse the oposition strikers that have scored against the two teams. Arsenal has met Leicester, Man U , Man City , Liverpool , all in the top part of the table. I don’t know how many big teams Villa has met so far ? I think holding other factors constant, results suggest that Leno is so far better.