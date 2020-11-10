Martinez opens up on his conversation with Arteta before he left Arsenal

Emiliano Martinez has revealed the conversation between himself and Mikel Arteta as he asked the club to allow him to join Aston Villa.

The Argentinean had gotten a run of games for the Arsenal first team after the injury to Bernd Leno in June.

He had been at Arsenal for 10 years before he finally got his chance to play a few games for the first team.

He took his chance well and his performances for the Gunners helped him to earn the move he would eventually make to Aston Villa.

However, he didn’t exactly want to leave the Emirates, but he also didn’t want to go back to being a second choice goalkeeper.

He had seen enough action and knew that there were teams that would be willing to take him from Arsenal.

He reveals that he sought to get assurances from Mikel Arteta that he would be the club’s first choice, but the Spanish manager was unable to give that to him.

He then had to text Arteta that he wanted to leave for Villa.

Martinez said via Mail Online: ‘We sat down, I think he said it in a meeting.

‘I was talking to him in front of a team-mate as well. I told him I wanted to play week in, week out and he couldn’t guarantee who was going to start.

‘Even before the Community Shield he didn’t know who was going to play in goal. After 10 years at the club I didn’t want to wait until Friday night, the day before the game, to know whether I was going to play against Fulham or not.