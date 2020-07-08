Martinez reveals why Saka and Martinelli will be Arsenal’s ‘future stars’

Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has labelled Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli as ‘the future stars’, but not only because of their contribution on the pitch thus far.

The Argentine goalkeeper has recently become a regular in the first-team for the Gunners, filling in for the injured Bernd Leno, but the 28 year-old has been in-and-around the squad for some time.

Youngster Martinelli recently signed a new long-term deal with the club, and moved to thank David Luiz and Emi for helping him to settle in at the club, and the latter has now responded, labelling both the young Brazilian and Saka as ‘different class’.

“I’m telling you, Saka and Martinelli are the future stars, not just for the Arsenal, but in the Premier League and in the world,” Martinez told Talksport.

“They’re willing to listen, they do extra work away from the training ground, they get on with everyone in the club and when they’re on the field they do different stuff.

“They are different class. If they put it in their mind that they can be the best, they can reach that.”

The Argentine goes onto claim that Saka should already be in Gareth Southgate’s plans for the England international team.

“Saka can be in the England team already, he’s the kind of player you need in your team. It’s not just about how much he gives you [on the pitch], he’s very positive and even with the top, experienced players that have been around, there are not many players like him.

“He’s a team player. I could give him my gloves and he would perform in goal, that’s Saka. I’m a bit worried, actually!”

The duo have already showed immense talent on the pitch, and it is refreshing to hear so much praise coming from their attitudes shown off in the training ground also.

Are there any other youngsters at Arsenal that could well form the future of the club? Who rates higher at present, Saka or Martinelli?

Patrick