Martinez to step-up for Arsenal after ‘devastating’ Leno injury

Bernd Leno is set to miss the remainder of the current season for Arsenal, and while Emiliano Martinez looks set to profit most from his absence, he wishes his team-mate well.

The German landed awkwardly after a collision with Neal Maupay as they both chased down the ball yesterday, as his foot planted at an unfortunate angle on landing, and he may miss as much as six months through injury according to the Express.

Martinez will be the man tasked with filling the void left by the commanding presence between the sticks, but he is refusing to feel upbeat about his counterpart’s misfortune.

“In the goalkeepers’ union, you don’t want the other goalies to get injured because it can happen to anyone,” he told Arsenal FC.

“We train every day together, we support each other, we’re really close, we even have a WhatsApp group for just me, Bernd and Matt [Macey] – it is devastating to be honest.

“I wish him a speedy recovery and if he needs the rest of the season, me and Matt will try to do a good job in the Premier League and try to cover him as much possible.”

“The last time I played in the Premier League was three years ago,” added Martinez.

“But I wasn’t thinking about it when I just came on. I made a save straight afterwards but I am so disappointed for the result, I thought we deserved to be 2-0 or 3-0 up. But you just take it and learn from it.”

Would Leno have been able to deny either of the two goals Martinez conceded on Saturday? Is it pleasing to hear that the two rivals have such a bond despite battling for the same role? Will Arteta be forced to bring in a new goalkeeper ahead of Emi regardless of his performances in the remainder of the campaign?

Patrick