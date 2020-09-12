Martinez transfer fee revealed as he nears Gunners exit

Sky Sport is reporting that Arsenal has accepted a £16m bid from Aston Villa for Emiliano Martinez.

The Argentinean goalkeeper has been at the Emirates for a long time, but his time in the first team has been brief.

He was made the club’s second-choice goalkeeper last season and got his break when Bernd Leno suffered an injury during the Premier League restart in June.

The German was out for the rest of the season and Martinez was in fine form, causing a division among Arsenal fans, with some believing that he is a better goalie than Leno.

The Argentinean helped the Gunners win the FA Cup and FA Community Shield and informed Mikel Arteta that he will have to leave if he is not retained as the club’s number one.

The Spaniard had wanted to keep both goalkeepers, but Martinez made it impossible for both of them to be kept happy because he insisted that he must be number one.

Aston Villa has shown interest in signing him and the Englishmen have now tabled an acceptable bid.

The report adds that the deal could rise to £20m when the add-ons are included.

Arsenal will now start working on a replacement for him, Brentford’s David Raya has been identified.