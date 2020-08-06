Martinez warns Arsenal that he won’t settle for the bench

Emiliano Martinez was one of our heroes at Wembley as we won the FA Cup and saved our season from despair, but he is warning Arsenal that he will not settle for a return to the bench.

The Argentine shot-stopper has been with the club for a decade now, but after finally getting the chance to shine in the first-team, he is no longer looking to settle for being second choice.

Bernd Leno will likely be handed the number one slot once again when he returns from injury, with the goalkeeper still in the running for Arsenal’s Player of the Season, and that could well push Emi out the door.

The 27 year-old has exceeded expectations since filling in during the German’s absence, and you cannot blame him for believing in himself, and believing that he deserves to be number one.

“I showed that I can play, I need to play more games next season,” Martinez told Radio Continental.

“I want to establish myself at Arsenal and become first choice. If I don’t play, I’m going to move, I’m going to go where I play more.”

No Gunner will be happy with the threat that he could leave if he isn’t given more minutes, especially after his displays in recent months, but he is right in his thinking that he deserves to be playing, but so does Leno.

If money is tight this summer, we would likely fetch a prettier penny if we was to sell Leno over Martinez, and I’m not entirely sure that would be the wrong decision.

I’m not going to claim that either is inferior to the other, but we have Martinez who loves Arsenal and has waited 10 years to finally earn his stripes, and has already brought glory to the club, and Leno, who is set to narrowly miss out on the Player of the Season award to Aubameyang.

Both are top goalkeepers, and I wouldn’t be disheartened to see us cash-in on Leno in order to bolster other areas of the squad.

Is Leno that much better than Emi?

Patrick