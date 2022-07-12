Martinez’s ability to transition to the PL questioned amidst Arsenal interest

Danny Murphy has questioned Lisandro Martinez’s ability to settle in the Premier League amidst interest from both Manchester United and Arsenal.

The defender is claimed to have requested a move away from current club Ajax amidst a seemingly public pursuit of his signature by the two PL giants, and at present appears destined to be playing in the English top flight going into the new season.

While it remains to be seen whether he is earmarked for a left-back or CB role, Murphy has backed up Rio Ferdinand’s previous worries about the player being a hit in our physical division.

“I read a piece on Martinez from Rio Ferdinand and how he was worried about his size,” Murphy told TalkSPORT (via HITC). “He is less than 6ft, isn’t he?! I know he plays for Argentina.

“But, in our league, I am not sure whether that’s going to be a difficult transition for him because of the players we have in our league. That physicality, if you like.”

He certainly wouldn’t be the first player to overcome such height deficiencies in England, but neither club seems to have such worries given they both seem willing to pay a substantial amount to sign him this summer.

While United’s scouting system clearly has had a number of hiccups in recent years, our club has seemed to be near-faultless with our recent expenditures, so I’ll reserve my criticisms for a time where I have witnessed more first-hand.

Do you have reservations about Lisandro’s signature?

Patrick

