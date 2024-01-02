Mary Earps takes a big step that hopefully takes her closer to joining Arsenal Women

Arsenal Women still interested in Mary Earps

Ben Jacobs has reported that Manchester United, English international and BBC’s POTY winner Mary Earps has signed up to a new sport agency A&V Sports to help her in her finding a new club or to renew her contract at Manchester United. A&V Sports also handle players like Sam Kerr and Ada Hegerberg and know exactly what they’re doing.

Earps has 6 months left on her Manchester United contract after being at the club since 2019 and being a vital part of their squad, but doesn’t seem to be keen to resign for the club. Rumours began to fly around in the summer transfer window and Arsenal had reportedly offered a world record sum to Manchester United to bring the England international into the club but United apparently rejected the offer and with Earps still having a full year on her contract, decided to keep her.

Mary Earps has signed with A&V Sports. #AFC still want to sign her in either January or summer. A&V Sports also represent Sam Kerr, Ada Hegerberg and Catarina Macario.🧤 pic.twitter.com/aX9xo5hOlB — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 1, 2024

Our interest hasn’t gone and although Earps only has 6 months on her contract to go, Arsenal could make a surprise bid to bring her to the club this month and with reports of plenty of other clubs interested in the talented goalkeeper, Arsenal may have to act quick and offer United a last ditch offer to get some money for one of the world best.

United brought in American keeper Phallon in the summer for this reason as it’s been clear that Earps was unlikely to renew or sign a new contract with them for a while. They seem to be setting up for an inevitable life without her and although they reportedly want to keep her, letting a world class keeper like Earps go for free, is just bad business.

Barcelona and PSG are both reportedly interested in her and with the reputation of both clubs for women’s football, those opportunities might be hard to pass up, but Arsenal do have a few advantages up their sleeves. Joining Arsenal would mean that Earps wouldn’t have to move country. She already knows a lot of the Arsenal Women, like Russo, Mead and Wubben-Moy, so the transition wouldn’t be as hard as going to Spain. The Women’s Super League is quickly becoming the most followed and talked about women’s league in the world. Joining Arsenal would be the easier option for sure.

But with the reputations of the other big clubs interested are massive and might be hard to pass up but for personally, I think Arsenal need to throw everything we can at trying to bring her in. Our women had a tough end to the year and will want to bounce back and for me personally, if we bring in Earps, it changes our whole season, we have a world class team, all that’s missing is a world class keeper.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

