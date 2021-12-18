Mason Greenwood would be a perfect fit for Arsenal

Arsenal lining up a shock move for Manchester United star

According to El Nacional, Man Utd’s Mason Greenwood is looking for a possible way out of Old Trafford.

The young striker has seen lesser action under their new German coach Ralph Rangnick, who has looked elsewhere for inspiration.

With Cristiano Ronaldo already in front of the que for the center forward position and other players being selected for the remaining striking places, the young Englishman is reportedly “upset.”

It is an open secret that Arsenal are on the lookout for a new center forward. The club’s inability to move on any of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexander Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah stopped them from pursuing a target last summer.

Mason Greenwood is reportedly frustrated with Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo because of the Portugal star's "undroppable" status within the squad. — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) December 18, 2021

Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham was heavily linked, however he ended up joining Italian side Roma.

Several reports have suggested that Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic or Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin are the top targets of the London side.

But if Greenwood is in the market too, it will be hard for the North London outfit to not give a fight for his signature.

The report further suggested that Juventus and Barcelona are also tracking the 20-year-old’s current situation in Manchester.

With his contract set to expire in 2025, Greenwood won’t come cheap. However, with the amount Arsenal are reportedly willing to spend on Vlahovic or Calvert-Lewin, it won’t be surprising if the Premier League side go out and spend a bigger fee on a younger player, who has vast potential.

It will not be a case of round holes and square pegs but round holes and round pegs. Greenwood and Arsenal can be a perfect marriage.

A quartet of Greenwood, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe can have a huge impact on the pitch, for years to come.

United fans would obviously not want their talented youngster to leave them for their rivals. Whereas Arsenal fans would be hoping to do a “Robin Van Persie” to their counterparts.

There is still not much substance to the links between Arsenal and Greenwood. But if there is, I would be lying if I say I’m not excited.

Yash Bisht