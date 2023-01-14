Massive Emirates clash between Arsenal and Chelsea Women is very evenly matched

Tomorrow’s clash at the Emirates between Arsenal and Chelsea is certain to be a fascinating showdown between the two best teams in England, and may go some way to deciding who will win this seasons WSL title, and certainly the winners will have a psychological advantage for the rest of this season.

Last Season the Blues won the title over Arsenal by a single point, and this season, Chelsea lead the Gunners by 3 points but have played one more game, so these two couldn’t be more evenly matched.

Jonas Eidevall will be hoping the 40,000+ home crowd will intimidate our opponents, although Chelsea are not easily rattled and are used to playing in crucial matches.

Both teams easily topped their Champions League Group’s and will be seeded in the Quarter Finals, although Arsenal may have had the slightly tougher group while wracked by injuries but still prevailed.

The biggest difference I can see today from last season is that the Gunners are currently without their best two players, Beth Mead and Miedema, for the rest of the campaign although the squad has still been performing admirably in their absence.

This is definitely going to be a hard game to call. Chelsea are in stunning form, but Arsenal are resilient and have the crowd behind them.

I am hoping that Eidevall has his team well prepared but if I had to make a prediction I would say that neither of them would complain about a point each at the end of the game…..

Michelle Michelle

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women’s Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….