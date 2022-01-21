‘Massive game’ – Arteta eager for immediate reaction to ‘disappointment

Arsenal will be feeling low after their disappointment in missing out on a place in the EFL Cup final, but the manager is eager for a positive reaction this weekend.

The Gunners put in a strong display to come away from Anfield with a 0-0 draw with 10-men, before losing 2-0 on Thursday to see us dumped out of the competition at the semi-final stage.

We have little time to get over our disappointment however with Burnley coming up on Sunday, a team who will be hungry for points due to the threat of relegation.

The manager describes our upcoming clash as ‘massive’, with him eager not to allow their cup exit to affect their league aspirations.

“For us it’s a massive game after the defeat and disappointment and we want to get back on track quickly,” Arteta told Arsenal Media.

“I expect a competitive team that has shown that it is always a difficult game.

“I will show [my players] what we’ve done against Liverpool and the manner of the result as well because we’ve done a lot of good things.

“It was not enough to win the tie over two games against them and this is the level that I will have to look for.”

Should Arsenal fail to win this weekend, it will be five consecutive matches without victory, including at least three losses, and such form can really begin to cash doubts into the minds of the players. Especially one as young and inexperienced as ours. I believe our fans will have the team in the right mentality at the Emirates however, and the team should know the importance of getting back on track also.

The only issue is that without both Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey, we are still vulnerable in midfield, and the team will need to show extra focus to get the right result.

Patrick