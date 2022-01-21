‘Massive game’ – Arteta eager for immediate reaction to ‘disappointment

Arsenal will be feeling low after their disappointment in missing out on a place in the EFL Cup final, but the manager is eager for a positive reaction this weekend.
The Gunners put in a strong display to come away from Anfield with a 0-0 draw with 10-men, before losing 2-0 on Thursday to see us dumped out of the competition at the semi-final stage.
We have little time to get over our disappointment however with Burnley coming up on Sunday, a team who will be hungry for points due to the threat of relegation.
The manager describes our upcoming clash as ‘massive’, with him eager not to allow their cup exit to affect their league aspirations.
“For us it’s a massive game after the defeat and disappointment and we want to get back on track quickly,” Arteta told Arsenal Media.
“I expect a competitive team that has shown that it is always a difficult game.
“I will show [my players] what we’ve done against Liverpool and the manner of the result as well because we’ve done a lot of good things.
“It was not enough to win the tie over two games against them and this is the level that I will have to look for.”
Should Arsenal fail to win this weekend, it will be five consecutive matches without victory, including at least three losses, and such form can really begin to cash doubts into the minds of the players. Especially one as young and inexperienced as ours. I believe our fans will have the team in the right mentality at the Emirates however, and the team should know the importance of getting back on track also.
The only issue is that without both Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey, we are still vulnerable in midfield, and the team will need to show extra focus to get the right result.
Patrick
El Matador must start working on tactics, he can’t always get a cheque book!
Play one of White or Chambers in midfield along with Lokonga and Odegaard. That’d not only add steel to the defensive midfield but also allow Ødegaard to play more upfield where he can pick those delightful passes to the front players
Although we were and are “vulnerable there” we didn’t lose to Liverpool last night because of our midfield, I thought Sambi and Ode played quite well myself, although Ode understandably didn’t get into as many goal scoring positions as he has been doing
We didn’t play well enough as a team overall and if you are not at your best you aren’t going to beat Liverpool home or away
Robertson was very focussed on defending last night and got the better of Saka, which is quite rare this season, ESR was not at his usual standards and those two have been instrumental in our goals this season
Marti played well but isn’t at the level of those two just yet to be as team influential overall, he was getting the better of Trent early on but wasn’t able to stop him being effective going forward , those two full backs are so important to Liverpool playing well
Laca played his usual game but is not a natural goalscorer and we needed to score as Liverpool were always going to do so, unfortunately our players slipped on both their goals, their first had a bit of fortune but their second was a touch of class from a top striker, it was enough on it’s own
I am with our Manager, we dust ourselves down and go out and beat Burnley, that’s all we can do now and we can still finish the season well with the current squad of players in my opinion but we do need Auba back fit and playing as scoring remains our biggest concern
I think we need to accept that’s this is going to be our performance against this so big teams with Arteta sitting in that dugout because he always apply negative approach against this teams and that is why we played so well against Man City because he was not there (had Covid 19) to confuse players even yesterday maybe we will loose but with good performance had he was not there.