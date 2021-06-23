‘Massive in what we do’ – Saka’s performance earns praise from England regular

Arsenal wonderkid Bukayo Saka has been earning plenty of praise for his performance for England last night, and team-mate Raheem Sterling has claimed he is ‘massive in’ the way they wish to play.

Bukayo Saka played agressively, always finding space to receive the ball, and showing off his amazing work rate throughout.

His performance certainly didn’t go unnoticed, highlighted by his UEFA Star of the Match award, and his team-mate on the night Raheem Sterling has praised his performance, as well as Jack Grealish’s.

“They got in the pockets really well,” Sterling said after the final whistle(via HITC). “Turned with the ball and were positive.

“It’s brilliant to have these players around you that can create goals – the two that came in today and Henderson are massive in what we do.”

England have lacked creativity in their opening two group games, and despite only scoring once in yesterday’s victory, there was a lot more forward action, and a number of chances that could have turned into goals.

Saka and Grealish’s performances will definitely have given Gareth Southgate reason to consider his starting line-up ahead of the knockout rounds, and he will need to get it right with likely tough opposition in Germany, France or Portugal, while Hungary shouldn’t be underestimated either.

Should Saka be ahead of Grealish in the manager’s thinking after yesterday’s performance?

Patrick