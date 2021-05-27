‘Massive Player’ – Premier League winner tips Arsenal star to get ‘better and better’

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has talked up his international team-mate Kieran Tierney ahead of the European Championships, insisting the Arsenal star will get ‘better and better’.

Steve Clarke has the job of fitting the two natural left-backs into the same team, due to their exceptional ability, and that looks likely to be with a back five.

Scotland will kick-off their Euro 2020 against the Czech Republic on June 14, and they will are expected to start with Tierney in the left centre-back role, and with Robertson just ahead at wing-back.

The pair appear to work well together however, and the Liverpool star certainly believes they do so.

“KT is a fantastic, fantastic footballer,” Robertson told PLZ Soccer.

“He’s a pleasure to play alongside when we play five at the back. Me and him have got the balance right. We are both working well together defensively and going forward. We’ve proved to people we can play in the same team.

“I’ve got a lot of time for him as a person, but as a footballer he’s an incredible player. He’s still young people forget that. He’s still got a lot of potential ahead of him to get even better. He already is a fantastic player, but he’ll only get better and better with his attitude and the way he goes about the game. He’ll be a massive player for us (Scotland).”

Scotland don’t have the highest expectations for the upcoming tournament, and will be happy just to have qualified in reality, but if they were to beat the Czech Republic in the opening match, it could well give them the confidence to go out and get a result against England or Croatia.

You would imagine that both Robertson and Tierney will be key in their hopes of getting into the knockout stages, and teams will need to be strong down the right flank to deal with them.

Patrick