Massive reality check from Mikel Arteta despite two brilliant wins

Arsenal has enjoyed some thrilling results in their last two games. Despite losing 2-1 to Tottenham beforehand, the Gunners picked themselves up to beat league champions, Liverpool, 2-1 and they followed that up with a 2-0 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final.

Those wins were just a few days apart and they have come as serious morale boosters for the Gunners who have been struggling all season.

It is fitting for the club fans and players to be carried away with such an amazing run of results, however, Mikel Arteta hasn’t been carried away and the Spaniard has told his players to maintain that level of performance, and consistently because it doesn’t make sense to do it in just two games.

He reminded the players that the league is a marathon and that they have to maintain that level of performance for ten months and not celebrate after just a week of good performances.

On Monday he said as quoted by the Mail: ‘Obviously this is a marathon, this is a long-term thing that has to be played and you have to do it consistently for 10 months.

‘It’s not good enough to just do it for a week so we haven’t done anything, just won two games that give us a big plus in the league and the sense that if we are all doing our best we can beat any team but now we have to be consistent and do it every three days.’