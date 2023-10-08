“Massive result.” Darren Bent wants Arsenal’s trio to start every game now

Darren Bent insists that Arsenal should consistently deploy the midfield trio of Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, and Declan Rice in every upcoming match following their impressive 1-0 victory against Manchester City.

The Gunners secured a remarkable win, with Partey making a significant impact in the second half, contributing to both the goal and defensive solidity.

Partey had been sidelined due to injury for an extended period and wasn’t initially deemed fit to start. Nevertheless, his presence upon entering the game underscored how sorely he has been missed by the team.

While Gabriel Martinelli may take the limelight for his goal, which came off a deflected shot, Rice and Odegaard displayed exceptional form and controlled the midfield throughout the game.

Bent believes that these three players will be pivotal to any success Arsenal hopes to achieve this season and considers them to be the club’s most formidable midfield partnership.

He tweeted:

“Massive result. If they’re fit I only want to see Rice Partey Odegaard in MF, that is Arsenal’s best three and one of the best in the league.”

The win against City is a massive statement of intent and it would not have been possible if not for the performance of these players.

We have terrific players, but Bent is right: this midfield trio is the way to go for now.

