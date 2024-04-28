“Massive win” Ian Wright reacts to Arsenal’s win at Tottenham

Ian Wright is delighted with Arsenal’s win against Tottenham in the Premier League this afternoon.

Arsenal earned a massive 3-2 victory at the home of their neighbours, putting pressure on Manchester City to win.

The game was always going to be tough for Mikel Arteta’s side because it’s a derby, and Spurs are also in the running for a Champions League place.

The Lilywhites never want to help Arsenal and would be proud to derail the Gunners’ title ambitions.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side was prepared to earn the win at all costs and were superb in the first half as their plan to unsettle their hosts worked.

Although Arsenal was on the back foot for much of the second half, their first-half advantage helped them secure the win.

After the game, Wright said on Premier League Productions:

“Massive win. Especially with City playing. City know what they’ve got to do. It’s not about the performance, you have to win this game. The way Tottenham came back in to it shows they probably should have started the game like this. Richarlison caused them [Arsenal] a lot of problems, he was in their heads a little bit.”

The game was as tough as our players had expected it to be, and they were prepared to win. It is a proud result, and now City must win their outstanding two games.