Mat Ryan opens up on being snubbed by Arsenal

Mat Ryan has opened up on being snubbed by Arsenal before he moved to Real Sociedad.

He spent the second half of last season at the Emirates as the club’s second choice.

He made some appearances for his boyhood club and he did well in those games.

Because the Gunners had sold Emi Martinez and Alex Runarsson quickly proved to be a bad signing, Ryan was a breath of fresh air and helped in the second half of the campaign.

He had expected to get his deal turned into a permanent one by the club and revealed in a recent interview that he spoke to Mikel Arteta regarding that.

The Spaniard assured him he would speak to the club to sign him, because he liked how the Australian performed during his loan spell.

However, he never got a deal for the Gunners.

”I had a sit-down with Arteta at the end of the season,” he told The Athletic. “It was all very positive. He said I’d exceeded everyone’s expectations and I gave him quite a lot of headaches in selection.

“His comment to me was, ‘I’m going to speak to the club about trying to sign you permanently.’

“Over the summer, we were waiting. The club never contacted us directly, then it got to the point where I had another offer (from Sociedad). We went back to Arsenal and they just said I wasn’t No 1 on their list. It was being documented that they were looking for a UK-based goalkeeper to fill the spot.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Signing Aaron Ramsdale instead of keeping Ryan is one of the smartest decisions we did in the summer.

It would have been great to have kept the Australian in our team, but we made the right choice in signing Ramsdale and he has proved us right.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

PRESS CONFERENCE – Arteta is very happy after Aston Villa win!