Match highlights: Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal as Gunners Vitality Women’s FA Cup hopes squashed by Michelle

The 5th round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup clash between Chelsea and Arsenal at Kingsmeadow yesterday was an exciting match to watch, despite Arsenal’s apparent inability to put anything in the back of the net. It was an exciting Cup match but one very much without the right outcome for our Gunners..

Arguably Arsenal played the better football on the day and got in behind Chelsea’s back-line on a number of occasions, just lacking that crucial finishing touch.. watch the highlights of all the action below.

Onward and upward to next week’s clash with Chelsea in the FA Cup Final at Selhurst Park. How confident are you Gooners?

Michelle Maxwell

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….