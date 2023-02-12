Match Highlights Manchester City Women beat Arsenal 2-1 in shocking WSL defeat by Michelle

Well, it was a shocker at Academy Stadium today. We didn’t expect Manchester City to give Arsenal an easy ride, by any stretch of the imagination BUT we didn’t expect Arsenal’s almost complete annihilation at the hands of Man City either – a team that we squeezed a 1-0 win over only 3 days previously..

Lauren Hemp scored for Man City within the opening four minutes, with Chloe Kelly netting a second before the half-time whistle. Rafaelle pulled one back with a great header after an hour played but Arsenal’s improvement in the second-half came too late to turn the game around, allowing Manchester City to win the game and move into 3rd in the WSL, dropping Arsenal to 4th and putting their chances of competing for the WSL title in serious jeopardy..

This is a match all Gooners will want to forget…

Michelle Maxwell

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full /Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….