Match Preview: Arsenal face Villa in must win Women’s Super League clash at Emirates

Aston Villa Women are set to make the 2-hour trip down to London to face off against our Arsenal Women this Sunday afternoon. Both Arsenal and Villa will look to get their first win of the Women’s Super League season and with nearly 35,000 tickets sold already, it looks to be a big chance for Arsenal Women to kick start their season in front of another big crowd at The Emirates.

Last season Arsenal Women and Villa faced off in the WSL three times, Arsenal winning twice and walking away defeated once, we also came up against them in the playoffs for our 3-0 victory on the path to the Conti Cup.

Villa’s manager Carla Ward faced the media ahead of Sunday’s clash and reported that they would be missing up to three players. Kirsty Hanson won’t be available for selection as she picked up a red card against Manchester United in their opening game of the season and is set to miss the next few games. Kenza Dali will also be missing after coming back from the Women’s World Cup with an injury and hasn’t trained with the squad since returning.

For Arsenal Women Jonas Eidevall confirmed other than Vivianne Miedema, Laura Wienroither, Teyah Goldie and Leah Williamson, we don’t have anyone else expected to miss the game, which will be music to the ears of Arsenal Women’s fans who could possibly see Beth Mead back in the match-day squad for the first time since her horrific ACL injury. A huge positive boost for The Arsenal Women fans and Jonas Eidevall’s squad and I’m sure a huge relief for Mead herself.

Sunday looks set to be a huge game and a must-win for the Arsenal Women and Jonas Eidevall if we want to get our season back on the right track. After a shaky start to the season, our women will be looking to bounce back to good form. With a huge crowd expected the Emirates should be electric and if you’re able, get down and support our Women in hopefully getting our first three points of the season.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? How excited are you to possibly see Mead back on the pitch and to hopefully get the first three points and win of the season?

