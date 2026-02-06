Match Preview: Arsenal look to assert title credentials against stubborn Sunderland

Arsenal return to Premier League action knowing that every fixture from here on in carries added weight. Sitting top of the table as February approaches, Mikel Arteta’s side remain firmly in control of the title race, but recent results across the league have once again shown that nothing comes easy in the English top flight.

Sunderland may currently occupy the bottom half of the table, but this is not a fixture Arsenal can afford to underestimate. On paper, the contrast is clear. Arsenal’s strong home form combined with Sunderland’s poor away record points towards a home victory. However, the Premier League has a habit of punishing complacency, and the Black Cats have already shown they are capable of disrupting more fancied opponents.

Why Sunderland remain a tricky opponent

Sunderland’s overall league form this season has been mixed, with eight wins, nine draws and six defeats leaving them in mid-table. Where they have impressed, however, is at home. They remain unbeaten at the Stadium of Light, recording six wins and five draws, and that resilience is something Arsenal will need to be wary of. See Sunderland’s current PremierLeague form guide.

The last time these two sides met there, Arsenal were held to a frustrating 2-2 draw, a match that ended a long clean-sheet run. That encounter serves as a timely reminder that dominance on paper does not always translate into three points on the pitch. Sunderland are organised, disciplined and capable of riding pressure for long periods, particularly on home soil, and especially under the Black Cats captain, former Gunner Granit Xhaka.

What Arsenal must get right

From Arsenal’s perspective, the focus will be on control and patience. When Arteta’s side move the ball quickly and stretch the opposition, they are among the most effective teams in the league. The challenge will be avoiding predictability, which can creep in against compact sides, especially if Sunderland sit deep and look to counter.

From a data-led viewpoint, this fixture remains an intriguing one. Arsenal's home strength and Sunderland's away struggles suggest a favourable outcome for the league leaders, but Sunderland's strong home metrics underline why this is not a straightforward assignment. With Sunderland showing a strong home advantage and a relatively low prediction risk, this is the type of game Arsenal must approach with total focus despite their superior league position.

Squad management will also play a role. With multiple competitions still in play and a demanding schedule ahead, Arteta must balance rotation with rhythm. Arsenal have the depth to do both, but intensity from the first whistle will be essential.

Ultimately, Arsenal should have enough quality to secure the points if they impose their game early and limit errors. Sunderland will be stubborn and difficult to break down, but this is the kind of test genuine title contenders must overcome.

A composed performance and three points would not only keep Arsenal at the summit, but also reinforce the belief that they are learning how to navigate the tight moments of a title run-in.