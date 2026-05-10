Match Preview: Arsenal must refocus quickly for dangerous West Ham test

Just a few days after one of the greatest European nights in recent Arsenal history, Mikel Arteta now faces a very different challenge, making sure his players quickly switch their focus back to the Premier League.
Tuesday’s emotional Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid secured Arsenal’s place in the Final and sent the fanbase into dreamland, but there is little time to celebrate with a difficult away trip to West Ham now next on the schedule.
The Gunners head to the London Stadium knowing they cannot afford any drop in standards if they want to keep the pressure firmly on Manchester City in the title race.
West Ham are currently in the bottom three on the table and currently face relegation which will not make the Gunners job any easier today.
Arsenal must manage emotion as well as fatigue
One of the biggest concerns for Arteta may not simply be tired legs, but emotional energy.
The Atletico victory demanded enormous physical and mental intensity from Arsenal’s players and there is always a danger of a slight comedown following such a huge occasion, especially with a Champions League Final now looming later this month.
Arteta has already confirmed that both Jurrien Timber and Mikel Merino will miss the match.
Martin Zubimendi and Martin Odegaard could return to the starting lineup after both began on the bench in midweek, while Gabriel Martinelli may also come back into the side to add pace and directness against a compact West Ham defence.
Declan Rice will once again be central to everything Arsenal do against his former club and the midfielder’s leadership could prove especially important in what feels like a potentially awkward fixture.
Bowen remains West Ham’s biggest danger
If West Ham are to cause Arsenal problems, much will likely depend on Jarrod Bowen.
The England international has consistently troubled Arsenal in recent meetings and remains the Hammers’ biggest attacking outlet, particularly during transitions and counter attacks.
Arsenal will need to dominate possession while remaining disciplined defensively, especially when committing bodies forward.
However, if Bukayo Saka, Odegaard and Rice can establish control early, Arsenal should still create enough chances to continue their push at the top of the table.
This now feels like a match that will reveal a lot about Arsenal’s mentality. Winning after the emotional high of Atletico would be another huge statement from a squad still fighting to win the Premier League for the first time in over two decades and go all the way in the Champions League.
What’s your score prediction Gooners?
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Well now it’s over to Arsenal, can they deal with the pressure of needing to respond to City’s result against Brentford.
It was good to see that until City’s first goal they looked far from convincing, but the goal seemed to settle them.
Hopefully Arsenal can score early, and my hope would be that will settle them down, because failure to do so could make this game a very nervy and long game indeed.
I hope I’m not back behind my sofa. 😂👍
Derek
No doubt that this game is the hardest one in our list of fixtures. I may also be behind the sofa.
Positives before the match.
West Ham have conceded a lot of goals from set-pieces. We have to impose this on them in the first half to take a lead. Then hopefully, when they are chasing the game in the 2nd half, we need to send us speedsters such as Martinelli to hit them on the counters.
Of course, all this has to happen whilst the defence maintains their strengths.
I think the 2 Gabriels and Gyokeres are going to be the most important players today.
Indian Gunner London,
Good morning, I agree with you’re very well put post. 👍
Nerves of steel needed today 🙏 COYG
We need to win 3 games in a row to win the Trophy. At the moment it’s all in our hands.
Even though, these are all teams in the bottom half the the league and 2 of them in the relegation zone (bottom 3), we need to give it all we got and not underestimate them.
They are all capable of taking points of us.
Today, will be really tough because West Ham are fighting for their Premier League survival and we are playing away too. They’ve also taken points off City, United, Bournemouth, Brighton this season.
I believe we will win today.
COYG!!!
Playing a team scrapping to maintain premier league football next season is fraught with danger. Burnley are down, Palace might well be concentrating on the Conference League final and West Ham have a lot to do now that Spurs have had that important win.
I hope all our away supporters give it large this afternoon in East London COYG
👍SueP, the Hammers have an even more urgent need to win than when they drew with city130 in March. We are the better team but we will also have to match their do or die attitude and energy levels.
I don’t know about you BB but I’m trying not to get a nasty case of the jitters. Not long to wait now😬
After this, we’ll have eight days off to rest our team, while City have to play two big games during that period, and another the day after ours.