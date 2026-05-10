Match Preview: Arsenal must refocus quickly for dangerous West Ham test

Just a few days after one of the greatest European nights in recent Arsenal history, Mikel Arteta now faces a very different challenge, making sure his players quickly switch their focus back to the Premier League.

Tuesday’s emotional Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid secured Arsenal’s place in the Final and sent the fanbase into dreamland, but there is little time to celebrate with a difficult away trip to West Ham now next on the schedule.

The Gunners head to the London Stadium knowing they cannot afford any drop in standards if they want to keep the pressure firmly on Manchester City in the title race.

West Ham are currently in the bottom three on the table and currently face relegation which will not make the Gunners job any easier today.

Arsenal must manage emotion as well as fatigue

One of the biggest concerns for Arteta may not simply be tired legs, but emotional energy.

The Atletico victory demanded enormous physical and mental intensity from Arsenal’s players and there is always a danger of a slight comedown following such a huge occasion, especially with a Champions League Final now looming later this month.

Arteta has already confirmed that both Jurrien Timber and Mikel Merino will miss the match.

Martin Zubimendi and Martin Odegaard could return to the starting lineup after both began on the bench in midweek, while Gabriel Martinelli may also come back into the side to add pace and directness against a compact West Ham defence.

Declan Rice will once again be central to everything Arsenal do against his former club and the midfielder’s leadership could prove especially important in what feels like a potentially awkward fixture.

Bowen remains West Ham’s biggest danger

If West Ham are to cause Arsenal problems, much will likely depend on Jarrod Bowen.

The England international has consistently troubled Arsenal in recent meetings and remains the Hammers’ biggest attacking outlet, particularly during transitions and counter attacks.

Arsenal will need to dominate possession while remaining disciplined defensively, especially when committing bodies forward.

However, if Bukayo Saka, Odegaard and Rice can establish control early, Arsenal should still create enough chances to continue their push at the top of the table.

This now feels like a match that will reveal a lot about Arsenal’s mentality. Winning after the emotional high of Atletico would be another huge statement from a squad still fighting to win the Premier League for the first time in over two decades and go all the way in the Champions League.

What’s your score prediction Gooners?

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…