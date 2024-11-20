Match Preview: Arsenal v Juventus in crucial Women’s Champions League clash

Arsenal Women will host Juventus Women in a crucial UEFA Women’s Champions League Group C match at the Emirates Stadium on November 21st, 2024. Our Gunners are currently sitting in second place with six points, while Juventus are third with three points.

Currently on a six-game unbeaten streak (five wins, one draw) Arsenal Women had an impressive 4-0 victory over Juventus in their previous European encounter. Arsenal also recorded a 3-0 win in the North London derby against Tottenham, in the WSL.

Juventus’ on the other hand have been struggling in the Champions League having recorded only one win and two losses (including the 4-0 defeat against Arsenal in their last match). Juventus also only managed a 2-2 draw in their most recent domestic league game against Sassuolo1.

Arsenal Team News

Beth Mead is likely to return to the starting lineup. If not, we will most certainly see her as a super-sub again.

Victoria Pelova remains unavailable due to an ACL injury. Amanda Ilestedt is still on maternity leave.

Frida Maanum is in excellent form, scoring in her last three matches. Alessia Russo is also coming into excellent form, scoring 3 goals in her last 4 matches.

My predicted Starting XI:

Van Domselaar, Fox, Williamson, Catley, McCabe; Walti, Little; Mead, Maanum, Caldentey, Russo.

Juventus Team News

Cecilia Salvai unavailable due to a thigh surgery.

Expected changes include Peyraud-Magnin, Lenzini, and Cascarino returning.

Predicted Starting XI:

Peyraud-Magnin, Kullberg, Lenzini, Cascarino, Thomas, Caruso, Schatzer, Bonansea, Cantore, Beccari, Girelli.

A win for Arsenal Women will guarantee their quarter-final spot in the UEFA Women’s Champions League, provided Bayern Munich picks up at least a point in their concurrent match against Valarenga. Juventus face potential elimination if they lose and Bayern secures a result in their game.

Arsenal Women have been in exceptional form, winning their last three matches with a combined scoreline of 12-0. After a faltering start to the season for our Gunners, under head coach Jonas Eidevall, we continue on our unbeaten streak under interim head coach, Renee Slegers.

I predict a 3-0 victory for Arsenal on their home turf, under the lights of the Emirates tomorrow night. What are you hoping for Gooners?

COYGW!

Michelle M

