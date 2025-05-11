Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool – Teams News, Predicted Line-up, score prediction

Arsenal will make the trip to Merseyside to take on Liverpool today. After playing out a two all draw in their first meeting, both sides will clash at Anfield in a game that is without jeopardy for the home side. Indeed, Liverpool have already sealed the Premier League title with a handful of games to spare, after dominating the campaign from start to finish. The Gunners will be coming off the back of that disappointing night in Paris in which they failed to reach the Champions League final.

The Reds will also head into the encounter having lost their last game. They suffered a 3-1 loss away to Chelsea last weekend and the Gunners will be looking at that for inspiration to get back on winning terms. Arsenal are currently winless in their last four games in all competitions drawing only one in the process. Arsenal have also managed just one win in the last five league games, putting their runner-up position in jeopardy as well as even a top five spot. A win will put those fears to bed however, given the state of play for the UCL positions.

Date: Sunday, May 11th.

Kick off: 4:30 PM (UK time).

Location: Liverpool, England.

Stadium: Anfield.

Referee: Anthony Taylor.

VAR: Paul Tierney.

Team News

After the return of Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber last time out, Arsenal have a fully fit squad to call upon barring the long term absentees, namely: Kai Havertz, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Magalhães.

Predicted lineup

With nearly a fully fit squad to call upon, I expect Mikel Arteta to go really strong. With nothing to play for this campaign, Arsenal have their minds solely on securing their positions as runner-up. Also, The Gunners will have an edge over Liverpool due to that incentive. With that said, here’s my predicted lineup for the clash:

David Raya

Jurrien Timber

William Saliba

Jakub Kiwior

Riccardo Calafiori

Thomas Partey

Declan Rice

Martin Ødegaard

Leandro Trossard

Mikel Merino

Bukayo Saka.

For score predictions, I’ll go for a 1-0 win for the Gunners. Your score Prediction in the comments gooners!

