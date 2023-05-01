Team news and Match Preview: Arsenal v VFL Wolfsburg in Women’s Champions League semi-final

Match Preview: Arsenal v VFL Wolfsburg in Women’s Champions League semi-final by Michelle

This evening, Arsenal Women will be playing against German Bundesliga giants VfL Wolfsburg in the second leg of their UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final tie, with the support of a full-house of fans cheering them on at a sold-out Emirates Stadium.

After a thrilling 2-2 draw in the first leg at the Volkswagen Arena just over a week ago, the scores are currently tied between Arsenal Women and VfL Wolfsburg. As Arsenal prepares to take on Wolfsburg in the second leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final tie, fans are hoping to see their team qualify for the Final of the tournament for the first time since 2007.

See highlights from the UWCL 1st leg: Wolfsburg 2-2 Arsenal and Match Review

Prior to the upcoming match, Arsenal Women’s head coach, Jonas Eidevall, has confirmed that there are no new injury concerns to deal with. However, the team will still be without the services of Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema, and vice-captain Leah Williamson, all of whom are currently sidelined with long-term Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injuries. Moreover, the team’s captain Kim Little is out injured for the rest of the season. Caitlin Foord are also not yet ready to make her return to the squad. However, there is some great news! Lina Hurtig returns to the squad today! Swedish international Hurtig is a player that is responsible for 2 Women’s Champions league goals this season, helping our Gunners to get to the semi-final today!

Tommy Stroot, the head coach of VfL Wolfsburg, has confirmed that forward Alexandra Popp will be returning to the squad for the upcoming match, after missing the first leg due to injury. However, the team will still be without midfielder Lena Lattwein.

The second leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final between Arsenal and VfL Wolfsburg will kick-off at 17:45 UK. Fans are advised to arrive at the stadium early to avoid long queues on entry – the stadium will be open 2 hours prior to kick-off, to allow fans to arrive early and get settled.

Do you think our Gunners can do it? I predict a rocky road to Eindhoven BUT believe our Gunners can do it!

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

