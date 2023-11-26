Match Preview: Arsenal v West Ham in Women’s Super League Sunday clash

After defeating Southampton in the Continental Cup, Arsenal Women now shift their attention to the WSL, where they face West Ham at Meadow Park in a London Derby. KIck-off 14:00 UK. For those not attending the match, you can watch the match live on Arsenal.com.

West Ham has been inconsistent in recent weeks. Arsenal go into that game with five straight WSL wins, while the Hammers are winless in five games (a tie and four losses).

Arsenal fans will be expecting Eidevall to win big and keep the WSL title fight alive, not allowing the distance between them and Chelsea, who have also been on a terrific run, to widen.

Arsenal Women have won 10 of their last 11 games against West Ham and have drawn the other, which was last season when our Gunners struggled due to injury.

With a full-quality squad, Arsenal women should hammer the Hammers. Even so, Jonas Eidevall isn’t dismissing his team’s opponents this Sunday, noting that they’ve been putting up strong performances even if they haven’t been fortunate enough to win lately, and he knows his team will have to be at its best to beat them.

“West Ham’s performances have been really strong. I saw them against Aston Villa, and they were very unlucky to come away with no points. It shows it is not as easy to look at the league table and draw conclusions about who is a weak and strong team,” said Eidevall, in his pre-West Ham presser.

“West Ham are a good, competitive team. They are well-organized, and they work hard together. They will pose difficult questions to any team. Their performances demand respect, and we need to be a very good version of ourselves on Sunday.”

What do you think Gooners? Can we take all 3 points at Meadow Park today?

COYGW!

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….