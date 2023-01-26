Match Preview: Arsenal Women v Aston Villa & Jordan Nobbs in Conti Cup Quarter Finals by Michelle

Arsenal confirmed earlier today that the pitch at Meadow Park had passed inspection therefore Arsenal Women will welcome Aston Villa and Jordan Nobbs for the Conti Cup Quarter Final tonight, 7.45pm kick-off.

Arsenal Women hold 3rd position in the WSL table behind Man United and Chelsea after a number of WSL matches were called off last weekend due to frozen pitches. Aston Villa hold a respectable 6th position in the WSL, only 2 points behind 5th place Everton.

Our full Form Guide for the match covers both teams. Aside from Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema, who are out longterm with ACL injuries, boss Jonas Eidevall should have a fully fit squad to choose from for this evening’s match and we may even see some debut appearances by Eidevall’s January signings.

Will we see Canadian international Sabs D’Angelo between the sticks instead of Manu Zinsberger? Could Victoria Pelova be in the starting line-up in midfield? Could Brazilian Gio make an appearance up front and maybe get her first goal for Arsenal as she did with Everton when on loan? And it would certainly be cool to see new recruit Kuhl get some minutes on the pitch. We will publish the predicted line-up an hour before tonight’s match. Aston Villa have 6 players out with long term injuries.

It will be very difficult for supporters to see Arsenal legend Jordan Nobbs at Meadow Park in claret and blue tonight. Nobbs scored against Villa when Arsenal travelled to Villa Park in the WSL only last month with our Gunners winning 4-1. It will be even more difficult for fans if Nobbs manages to put one in the back of Arsenal’s net.. See highlights from that match below.

The Villans are still yet to beat our Gunners in five Women’s Super League matches, scoring one goal and conceding 19. Let’s hope that run continues tonight for Arsenal.

This match is a really difficult one to call. If Arsenal were not without their two top goalscorers I would not hesitate in calling the game their way but Villa are on the up.. and they have our Nobbs! However, Arsenal are very hungry for silverware this year under Eidevall -I think we can expect a great battle tonight!

A win tonight on home soil would see us through to the semi-finals of the competition for the first time since 2020.

The match kicks off at 7:45pm and is available to watch on FA Player.

COYG!!

By Michelle Maxwell

