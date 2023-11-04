Match Preview: Arsenal Women v Man City. Can Gunners get 3rd WSL win of the season?

Arsenal Women welcome top-of-the-table Manchester City to Meadow Park on Sunday 5th November, kick-off 12.30pm UK. This will be our Gunners first game at Borehamwood since their defeat to Aston Villa Women in the last game of the 2022-23 season, having played their first 2 home games of this season at Emirates Stadium.

Tickets for this match sold out within an hour of going on sale, but the match will be broadcast live on BBC2 for fans that didn’t manage to get tickets.

Form

Manchester City are unbeaten at the top of the Women’s Super League table this season, while Arsenal Women have won their last 2 WSL games after a faltering start to the season, currently sitting in the bottom-half of the WSL table in 7th position.

The last time Man City visited Borehamwood, our Gunners pulled off a second-half comeback and Katie McCabe scored that stunning WSL Goal of the Season.

Team News

Eidevall: “Everybody reported back in today, but it was a little bit of an odd FIFA window because the Asian Olympic qualifiers allowed them to play three games. So, they all reported back in later and they landed early this morning, so obviously they couldn’t be on the pitch today. Tomorrow, we hope we can have more players on the pitch.”

There were some injury concerns over Lina Hurtig, Amanda Ilestedt and Lia Walti but Eidevall confirmed in his pre-Man City press-conference that all are fit for selection.

Manchester City’s Alex Greenwood will miss the match this Sunday as she continues to recover from a head injury sustained on international duty, with the Lionesses.

What the Manager’s say

City boss Gareth Taylor said in his pre-match presser that perhaps they can take advantage of this being our Gunner’s first match at Meadow Park since May 2023. Whilst Eidevall said “[I’m] looking forward to facing a good football team in Manchester City.”

How way do you think this game is going to go Gooners? Will our Gunners ‘click’ at Meadow Park?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

