Match Preview: Arsenal Women vs Bristol City in must-win WSL clash at Meadow Park

Our Arsenal Women have been away on international duty for the past two weeks and will be back to club duties this weekend, getting set to face off against Bristol City Women. Coming off the Continental Cup win against Chelsea, our women should be full of confidence and momentum as we approach the last five games of the season.

Arsenal last played against Bristol in the FA Cup, where we walked away 3-1 winners, in a good clash that saw our girls dominate the game. Sunday’s game should be a good clash, and a good way for our women to get back into the swing of things, but Bristol won’t make it easy for us. We last faced Bristol in the league last year and narrowly walked away 2-1 winners.

If they manage to get a goal early they’ll likely set up in a low block which we’ve had struggles with in the past, and Bristol seem to do it well. Although we have a very good squad, and our frontline has been very good this season, we have had slip ups when we underestimate teams, and Jonas Eidevall and his squad will have to go into the game concentrated and ready to go.

Bristol currently sit at the bottom of the table and haven’t won a game since November last year, so on paper it should be an easy win. But a lot of our women have been on international break, and putting the work in, while Bristol have been able to sit back, plan and train for this clash. It might be the perfect type of game to give a few of the fringe players a run, and some of the first team usual starters a rest.

For me, I think our frontline will be the most important aspect of our game, and with all our attackers in great form recently, it might be a chance to try out some new tactics. I think Beth Mead and whoever gets to play up front, likely to be Blackstenius, will be key players in our attack. Bristol have a leaky defence and, if the two can link up well, like they usually do, they could be unstoppable.

We only have five games left in the season and, with the title looking out of reach, 3rd place is a must. We still have to face off against Manchester City, in what will be a big clash for both sides. To save face, Arsenal Women should be winning the 5 remaining WSL games, starting with Bristol City on Sunday.

The game will take place on Sunday 14th April, kick-off: 18.45 UK, at Meadow Park.

Hopefully our women can walk away with the three points and the momentum to end this season on a high.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

COYGW!

Daisy Mae

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….