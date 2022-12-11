Aston Villa v Arsenal Women match Preview, Team News and Score prediction

Match Preview: Aston Villa v Arsenal Women Form Guide, Score Prediction, Team News by Michelle

Today is the day our Gunners head to Villa Park to take on 5th placed Aston Villa in their Women’s Super League campaign. The match kicks off at 16:15 UK and you can watch live on Sky Sports. Our Gunners will be hoping to secure their eighth win of the WSL season today to keep pace with Chelsea and Manchester United at the top of the WSL table.

Alongside Chelsea and Manchester United, Arsenal have only lost one game this season. Arsenal in 3rd place in the WSL behind 2nd place Man United (on goal difference) and 1st place Chelsea (who have played an extra game over ourselves and Man United. This is the current top 8 in the WSL leader board:

Having won their last 2 games with 1-0 victories over Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday evening, and Everton in the Women’s Super League the previous weekend an in-form Vivianne Miedema (having been the sole goalscorer in both games) joins a squad bouncing back from injuries as our Gunners head to Villa Park.

We published a full form guide earlier this week. Defensively our Gunners are very strong but they do have to become more clinical in front of the goal and increase that shot to goal ratio significantly.

If Arsenal can do this it should be a reasonably easy game for them to handle, with my score prediction being Aston Villa 0 – 3 Arsenal.

The last time Arsenal met Villa in May 2022 , they put seven past them at Meadow Park. A brace from Vivianne Miedema, alongside goals from Beth Mead, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Stina Blackstenius, and Nikita Paris made it for one to forget for the Villans. Watch the goal-fest here:

Arsenal were 4-0 winners last time they visited Villa Park, with Kim Little, Mana Iwabuchi, and Katie McCabe all on the scoresheet. Watch the highlights here:

Eidevall confirmed, in his pre-Villa presser, that there was no new team news. Leah Williamson and Rafaelle Souza are back in action after 2 months off with injury. Captain Kim Little and Lina Hurtig and not expected to be ready to join Arsenal for this game.

So let’s hope that our Gunners can crank up the goal tally today – maximum goals and maximum points is what we need!

COYG!

Michelle Maxwell

