Match Preview Brighton v Arsenal Women. Will we see some new recruits on the pitch? by Michelle

Arsenal Women are back in Barclays Women’s Super League action against Brighton & Albion Hove on Sunday 22nd January. The match is being held at Broadfield Stadium with kick-off at 18:45 UK. Arsenal’s allocation of away tickets sold out a while ago but you can watch the match live on Sky Sports.

Up until Sam Kerr’s headed goal in the 89th minute of last week’s game against Chelsea at Emirates Stadium our Gunners looked likely to pick up the three points after a very dominant performance but only managed to pick up one point after the game ended in a disappointing 1-1- draw. All the more reason why a good result for our Gunners against the Seagulls is vital to keep the WSL title in sight. And there is no doubt that Arsenal need to start ramping up the goals if they are to move from their current position of 3rd in the WSL table.

Arsenal last faced Brighton at Meadow Park in their opening game of the 2022-23 WSL season with Arsenal securing a 4-0 home win with goals from skipper Kim Little, Stina Blackstenius and Beth Mead (2). You can see full highlights of that match and full Form Guide for this match below.

The January transfer has been a very active one for Arsenal Women. We’ve already seen the departures of Jordan Nobbs to Villa and Mana Iwabuchi to Spurs.

New January international arrivals Kathrine Kuhl, Victoria Pelova, Gio Queiroz, and Sabrina D’Angelo were all named in Eidevall’s squad to face Chelsea last weekend though none made an appearance, however there’s a distinct possibility that the Brighton match on Sunday could see some debuts for our Gunners.

Brighton have lost all nine of their WSL matches against Arsenal, scoring two goals and conceding 32.

Arsenal have won all four of our away WSL fixtures against Brighton, keeping a clean sheet in every victory.

Brighton have conceded 32 goals from nine league matches this season, so hopefully a golden opportunity for Arsenal to increase their goal count.

Meanwhile, Stina Blackstenius has scored in both of her WSL appearances against the Seagulls, netting three goals. Hopefully Blackstenius can get a few in the back of the net tomorrow!

Who are you looking forward to seeing on the pitch tomorrow? If Arsenal can get ahead and get into a comfortable lead in the game there will be more chance of seeing our new recruits through the second half! Hope so!

By Michelle Maxwell

