Match Preview: Can Arsenal pick up another WSL win against bottom-of-the-table Bristol City Women?

Match Day 4 of the WSL fixtures will be played this weekend, before the international break. It’s another weekend to watch our Gunners in action. Arsenal women visit Bristol City at Ashton Gate stadium.

Our Gunner women, after the 2-1 win over Aston Villa last weekend, earned their first WSL victory of the 2023–24 season, having lost 1-0 to Liverpool and drawn 2-2 with Manchester United in the first two games. Beating Villa was a special win not only because it was at The Emirates but also because we were able to pull off an 11th-hour comeback win. By the 90th minute of that game, Villa were winning the game 0-1, but our girls resilience turned things around. Katie McCabe and Alessia Russo scored in extra time for our 2-1 win.

Going into this weekend’s match against Bristol City, the hope is that Eidevall and the girls can deliver us a comfortable win. Even though we beat Villa, we were under a lot of pressure the entirety of that game.

Bristol City Women (who are newly promoted to the WSL from the Championship last season) have failed to find their feet in the league thus far, having lost all three games this season. They lost 4-2 to Leicester, 3-1 to Tottenham, and 5-0 to Manchester City.

The Robins will be keen to get their first win of the season under their belt but looking at their last three games, I can’t help but be confident we are picking a big win over them this Sunday at Ashton Gate Stadium.

Interestingly, Bristol City Women have actually beaten our Gunners once, back in May 2014. However, in the 19 games that we’ve faced each other, since 2014, Arsenal have won 13 times drawn 5 times and lost once. The last time out Arsenal comfortably beat Bristol City 4-0, with 2 goals from Miedema, and a goal each from Beth Mead & Danielle Van de Donk (who now plays for Lyon). We may even see Mead & Miedema on the pitch for Arsenal on Sunday, after rehabilitating from their ACL injuries!

Fixture details

Ashton Gate Stadium

Women’s Super League

Sunday 22 October

Kick Off: 18:45pm

The match will be broadcast live on Sky.

Our Gunners will then face Bristol City again on 9th November, at Meadow Park, in the Continental Cup group stages. Arsenal Women have a long journey to defend their Continental Cup win.

What do you think Gooners? Are you expecting a comfortable win for our Gunners on Sunday?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

